Oarsman Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.