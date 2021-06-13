Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOOD. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $88.25 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $98.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.96.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.863 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

