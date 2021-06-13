Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock worth $1,731,611,404. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $140.75 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.35. The stock has a market cap of $394.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

