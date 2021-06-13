NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $667.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $16.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $713.01. 10,407,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,525,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $613.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $348.13 and a 1 year high of $717.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total transaction of $67,068.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,777.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,614 shares of company stock valued at $58,603,115. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 248,855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

