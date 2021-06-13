NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Short Interest Down 89.3% in May

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NuVim stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. NuVim has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
NuVim Company Profile
