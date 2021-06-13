Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE JTA opened at $12.05 on Friday. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.29.
About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund
