Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE JTA opened at $12.05 on Friday. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.29.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.