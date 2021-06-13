Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NSL stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 12,000 shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $66,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

