Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NAN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,106. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $15.08.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

