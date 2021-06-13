Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NAN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,106. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $15.08.
