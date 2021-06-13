Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE NEV opened at $16.47 on Friday. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

