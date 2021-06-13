Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE NEV opened at $16.47 on Friday. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
