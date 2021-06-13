Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE NAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. 149,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,904. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

