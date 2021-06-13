Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE NAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. 149,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,904. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.