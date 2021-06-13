NuCypher (NU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $62.34 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $198.32 million and $62.34 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00058205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00022538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.66 or 0.00791055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.80 or 0.08147345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00085431 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,200,582,421 coins and its circulating supply is 648,750,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars.

