NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NorthWestern has decreased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years.

NorthWestern stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $540,554. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

