Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Up 119.6% in May

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the May 13th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Northern Technologies International stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. 4,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,705. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $159.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

