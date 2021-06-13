Northeast Investment Management Sells 662 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.5% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $93,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,503.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,293.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

