Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

NYSE EIX opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.