Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 86 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.63.

Shares of MLM opened at $352.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.32 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

