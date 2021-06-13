Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $74.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.78. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.