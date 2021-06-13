Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hess by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 38.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 831,660 shares of company stock valued at $66,399,755. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.12.

Hess stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $90.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

