Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

