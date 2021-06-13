Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,747 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

