Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 100 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in United Rentals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 996,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,901,000 after buying an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.77.

NYSE:URI opened at $305.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.51 and a 1-year high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.