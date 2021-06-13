NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the May 13th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NNGRY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.41. NN Group has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $26.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $2.2145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

Several analysts have weighed in on NNGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

