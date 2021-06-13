Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 26,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 859,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,670,000 after acquiring an additional 97,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,173 shares during the period.

Shares of VOYA opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,140 shares of company stock worth $989,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

