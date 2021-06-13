Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 913 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,354,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $79,885,000 after acquiring an additional 759,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,778 shares of company stock worth $4,589,517. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

