Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 388 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,586 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 115.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

