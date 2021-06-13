Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 320 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $113.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.75.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.41.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

