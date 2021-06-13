Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vistra were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vistra by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vistra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

