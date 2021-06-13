NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $261.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $229.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 12 month low of $181.76 and a 12 month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $705,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NICE by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

