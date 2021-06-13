NFTX (NFTX) Market Cap Reaches $25.62 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $54.57 or 0.00145505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a total market cap of $25.62 million and $714,345.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00059346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00022213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.68 or 0.00796330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00085137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.70 or 0.08101667 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

