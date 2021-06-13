NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.341 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a payout ratio of -134.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

NXRT stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,340. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

