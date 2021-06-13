News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in News were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in News by 21.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in News by 2.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in News by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of News by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. News Co. has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.19 and a beta of 1.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

