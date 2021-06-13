Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,171,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $70,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $70.31. 4,827,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774,970. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

