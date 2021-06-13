New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 316,113 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 248.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,113 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OneMain were worth $23,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $60.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

