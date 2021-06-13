New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.22 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.33 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.