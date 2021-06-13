New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $22,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 517,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,983,000 after purchasing an additional 181,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS opened at $314.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $316.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.27.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

