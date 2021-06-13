New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.44% of United Bankshares worth $21,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $233,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

