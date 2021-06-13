New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 229,531 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,531 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Avantor worth $23,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after buying an additional 15,742,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after buying an additional 3,264,774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,636,000 after buying an additional 381,330 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after buying an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 825.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after buying an additional 10,321,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

