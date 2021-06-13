New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 20,148 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 139.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of RH worth $20,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 122.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RH by 62.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE:RH opened at $682.52 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $226.82 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $643.68.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.53.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.