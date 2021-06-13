New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $38.81 and last traded at $38.84. Approximately 10,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 523,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

Specifically, Director John J. Mack bought 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 703,294 shares of company stock valued at $29,392,493. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.65.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.