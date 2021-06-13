New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has increased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NEN opened at $64.67 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter.

In other New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership news, Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $137,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

