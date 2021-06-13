Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Down 88.5% in May

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the May 13th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOPMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

OTCMKTS NOPMF traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

