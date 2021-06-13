Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of 85.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.14 million.

NYSE NVGS opened at $11.05 on Friday. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $617.58 million, a PE ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 2.48.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Navigator will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

