Navellier & Associates Inc Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 47,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

NYSE NEM opened at $70.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.94.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

