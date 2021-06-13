Navellier & Associates Inc Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,634 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.68.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $541.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $258.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $395.41 and a 52-week high of $541.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

