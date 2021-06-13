Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,251,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Enphase Energy by 555.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,802,000 after purchasing an additional 303,289 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,003 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $147.13 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 237.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

