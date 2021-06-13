Navellier & Associates Inc Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 307,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $146.63 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

