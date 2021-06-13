Navellier & Associates Inc Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 321,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $773,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,923 shares of company stock worth $85,012,974. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $162.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 105.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.