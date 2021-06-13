National Bankshares Reiterates “C$90.00” Price Target for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.89.

TSE GRT.UN opened at C$82.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.67. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$64.98 and a 1-year high of C$82.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

