National Bank Financial Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$65.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reissued a hold rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$55.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.17. The stock has a market cap of C$17.30 billion and a PE ratio of 30.80. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$44.45 and a 52-week high of C$58.53.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. Analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

In related news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total value of C$3,922,828.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,131,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,544,371.78. Insiders sold a total of 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419 over the last three months.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

