Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Declares Dividend of $0.35

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) announced a dividend on Friday, June 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NATH traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.10. 37,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,103. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $288.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.43.
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile
